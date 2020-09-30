Report: Production On Hold For NBC’s ‘Chicago Med’ After Positive COVID-19 Test

Production has reportedly been put on hold on NBC’s hit show “Chicago Med” following a positive COVID-19 test.

Sources have confirmed to Variety magazine in a piece published Wednesday, that a crew member had a positive coronavirus test and now everything on the show will be shut down for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure. (RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Star Wars’ And More Productions On Hold Amid Outbreak Of Coronavirus)

Production on NBC’s #ChicagoMed halted after positive COVID-19 test https://t.co/iHOVGrtA3u — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 30, 2020

The positive test came during a rapid test that was administered to the crew, per Variety. The source added that the individual who tested positive was immediately then sent home. (RELATED: ‘Friends’ Reunion On Hold Until Live Audiences Are Possible)

Following the positive test, contact tracing and other COVID related guidelines have been carried out.

There is no word yet on who the person was, but the source shared with the outlet that the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in a role were there were in “close proximity to other cast and crew members.”

The series is entering its sixth season on the network and the plan was to have the new show kickoff November 11. At this time, the source shared that the delay in production should not effect that time frame.

It comes following reports that CW’s hit shows “Riverdale,” “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew” have been shut down due to a delay in COVID-19 test processing in Vancouver, per Variety.

“There were some delays in test results, so out of caution we shut down yesterday and today,” David E. Kelley of ABC’s “Big Sky” also shared with the outlet. “We expect to resume production either tomorrow or Friday.”