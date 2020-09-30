REPORT: Titans Vs. Steelers Postponed

The Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game will reportedly be postponed.

According to Dianna Russini, the game scheduled for Sunday will be postponed after several members of the Titans tested positive for coronavirus.

The game might be played on Monday, which appears to be the best option on the table. Ian Rapoport reported that Tuesday is also an option.

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans is being postponed per multiple sources. They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 30, 2020

Well, this situation certainly escalated quickly. It wasn’t that long ago that we all thought the Titans would play as scheduled.

Now, the team’s game this weekend is expected to be postponed. It’s certainly not a good situation.

The move does kind of make sense. As I previously pointed out, it’d be pretty hard for an NFL team to play after not being allowed to practice.

The Titans and the Vikings have shut down in-person activities because of coronavirus. There’s still no word yet on the fate of Minnesota’s game against the Texans.

Continue to check back for more updates as we have them on this developing situation.