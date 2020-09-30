REPORT: ‘Borat 2’ Will Air On Amazon In Late October

“Borat 2” has landed at Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the secret sequel to the hit movie with Sacha Baron Cohen has been acquired by Amazon and is expected to premiere in “in late October. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Plot details aren’t known, and an incredible effort has been made to keep everything about the movie secret.

The fact this is going to be airing right before the election should be comedy gold. The original “Borat” was one of the funniest movies I ever saw.

I have no idea how so many people fell for Cohen’s character, but it was incredible watching people say and do the dumbest stuff.

Now, he’s returned as the iconic man from Kazakhstan, and he’s filmed the entire movie in secret. Judging from the fact it’ll air right before the election, I think it’s safe to assume “Borat 2” will be incredibly political.

I’m not against it. Remember, it’s okay to laugh, especially at your own side.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. I think there’s a good chance “Borat 2” will turn out to be one of the best movies of 2020.