The Seahawks Beating The Cowboys Averaged Nearly 23 Million Viewers On Fox

The Seattle Seahawks beating the Dallas Cowboys got some monster TV ratings this past Sunday.

According to a release from Fox Sports, the game averaged 22.789 on Fox and was the second most watched regular season game in the history of the network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full release below.

AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK, highlighted by a showdown between the @Seahawks and @DallasCowboys, powered the most-watched telecast of the week. ???? pic.twitter.com/Kw8xdNnjXP — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 29, 2020

Now, these are the kinds of numbers that the NFL just loves to see. Some games have seen brutal ratings for the league.

The numbers haven’t really been pretty at all to start the season. Roger Goodell needed an injection of energy, and he got it Sunday with the Seahawks and Cowboys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Sep 27, 2020 at 5:15pm PDT

Averaging nearly 23 million viewers for a week three game is simply absurd. That’s a gigantic number and anyone who says different has no idea what they’re talking about.

It also really speaks to the star power of Russell Wilson and the brand of the Dallas Cowboys. When two major teams were put under the spotlight, people tuned in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Sep 29, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT

The NFL needs to figure out a way to get as many games as possible like this one. If they do, then the ratings clearly go through the roof. If not, they’ll continue to drop off of a cliff.