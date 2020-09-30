Legendary Singer-Songwriter Mac Davis Dead At 78

Legendary singer and songwriter Mac Davis has died following heart surgery, his longtime manager shared in a statement. He was 78.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Mac Davis,” a statement posted on Facebook from Jim Morey shared. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday.

“He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah and Cody,” the statement added. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Mac Davis, country singer and Elvis Presley songwriter, has died at 78 https://t.co/bOY8UjCO9a pic.twitter.com/YTfEWP0wu9 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 30, 2020

“He was a music legend but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. I will miss laughing about our many adventures on the road and his insightful sense of humor,” Morey continued. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

The Country Music Association later confirmed the news about his death, per the outlet.

Davis is the person behind some of Elvis Presley’s biggest hits like “A Little Less Conversation” and “In The Ghetto,” per CNN. he also wrote songs for superstars like Kenny Rogers, Glen Cambell, Bobby Goldsbro and more, per RollingStone.

The legendary singer himself made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1971 with his song “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me.”

Davis’ popularity also landed him on his very own TV variety show on NBC from 1974-76 with “The Mac Davis Show.”

According to the report:

Davis was named entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1974 and was nominated for that same title the same year by the Country Music Association.

Davis’ family previously tweeted Monday that the singer was “critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville.”

In the same post, the family asked for “love and prayers” and shared that they would be “deeply appreciated at this time. #PrayForMacDavis”