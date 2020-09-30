The ‘South Park’ Coronavirus Pandemic Special Airs Wednesday Night On Comedy Central

The “South Park” coronavirus pandemic episode will air Wednesday night.

Yes, that’s correct, folks. The Comedy Central hit show will return Wednesday night with “The Pandemic Special,” and I couldn’t be more excited. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the preview, the episode is going to be absolutely lit. Give the trailer a watch below.

The on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park, in the hour-long, supersized episode titled “The Pandemic Special” premiering Wednesday, Sept 30 at 8p ET. pic.twitter.com/wzyTXxjNtl — South Park (@SouthPark) September 15, 2020

The world could use a lot of laughs right now. We need humor more than ever after more than six months of fighting against coronavirus.

We need something to lift our spirits and remind us that everything is going to be okay. It looks like “South Park” will do just that with “The Pandemic Special.”

I have no idea what is going to happen, but I’m very confident there will be at least one anti-mask rant from Cartman.

The entire coronavirus pandemic is content gold for Cartman. It’s going to be incredible.

Tune in Wednesday night at 8:00 EST on Comedy Central. “The Pandemic” special looks like it might be the funniest thing we’ve all seen in a very long time.