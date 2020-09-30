Suspect Arrested, Charged With Murder For Ambush Shooting Of LA Sheriff’s Deputies

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly ambushing and shooting two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their car, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, is facing attempted murder charges for the shooting, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said during a Wednesday press conference according to the Associated Press. Murray was arrested two weeks ago in a separate carjacking incident. (RELATED: ‘We Hope They Die’: Protesters Block Entrance To Emergency Room After Two Cops Shot)

Murray is being charged for the September 12 ambush attack on two sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their car in the city of Compton. A video showed a man on foot approaching the vehicle and opening fire into the passenger side of the patrol car before running away. The deputies, a 31-year-old female and a 24-year-old male whose identities have not yet been released publicly, were shot multiple times, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

A later video emerged showing the female officer giving aid to the male officer despite her injuries. Both officers were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and since have been released and are recovering.

President Donald Trump said September 13 on Twitter that if the deputies died, their killer should receive the death penalty.