REPORT: The Titans And Vikings Plan To Play This Weekend After Pausing In-Person Activities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 27: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings gets hit by Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-30.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are reportedly still preparing to play this weekend.

Both teams suspended in-person activities after multiple members of the Titans tested positive for the virus. The two squads played Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite suspending team activities, both are preparing to play the upcoming weekend. According to Tom Pelissero, “the NFL is evaluating the situation,” but the Vikings are preparing to play the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are preparing to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seeing as how the Titans and Vikings can’t practice right now, it’s going to be fascinating to see what happens if the games take place Sunday.

Does an NFL team have any shot of winning if they miss an entire week of practice? Well, we might be about to find out.

 

It’s also going to trigger the hell out of all the anti-football people in the media if the games happen after taking a week off from practice.

It’ll just be the latest sign that games will take place at any and all costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Both of these games will be mandatory viewing this weekend if they happen. It’ll be fascinating to see what happens.