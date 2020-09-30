REPORT: The Titans And Vikings Plan To Play This Weekend After Pausing In-Person Activities

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are reportedly still preparing to play this weekend.

Both teams suspended in-person activities after multiple members of the Titans tested positive for the virus. The two squads played Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A statement from the NFL on the #Titans COVID-19 situation, along with a #Vikings update: pic.twitter.com/6sgYhemxm4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2020

Despite suspending team activities, both are preparing to play the upcoming weekend. According to Tom Pelissero, “the NFL is evaluating the situation,” but the Vikings are preparing to play the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are preparing to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As of now, the #Titans–#Steelers and #Texans–#Vikings games are both on for Sunday. However, the NFL is evaluating the situation and will adjust if needed as more information is gathered. Teams are still working through contact tracing data, etc. A lot of moving parts. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

Seeing as how the Titans and Vikings can’t practice right now, it’s going to be fascinating to see what happens if the games take place Sunday.

Does an NFL team have any shot of winning if they miss an entire week of practice? Well, we might be about to find out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings) on Sep 27, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

It’s also going to trigger the hell out of all the anti-football people in the media if the games happen after taking a week off from practice.

It’ll just be the latest sign that games will take place at any and all costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings) on Sep 27, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

Both of these games will be mandatory viewing this weekend if they happen. It’ll be fascinating to see what happens.