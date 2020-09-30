Yuengling’s Hershey’s Chocolate Beer Heads To 22 States

Yuengling, one of the nation’s oldest breweries, is releasing its Hershey Chocolate flavored beer to states across the southeast in Fall 2020.

The two companies teamed up in October 2019 to produce the first-ever collaborative product Yuengling put on the shelves, according to Food & Wine. It is also the first time Hershey’s put its name on a brew.

The new porter, which was distributed draft style in a limited release last year, will be widely available through the winter months in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., according to the report.

"It was exciting to see the overwhelming responses from fans," Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations, told Food & Wine. "There were long lines at our Pottsville brewery with fans begging to fill their growlers and consumers searching high and low for where to get their hands on a taste."

“Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is a unique spin on one of our most time-honored brews, our 200-year-old Porter recipe, and highlights the uniquely rich chocolate notes from America’s most iconic chocolate brand,” Yuengling added. “No one else has the hundreds of years of knowledge to artfully blend both brands into a smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish like Yuengling and Hershey can deliver.”

Over 42,000 people have rated Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter on the beer rating app Untappd and, so far, reviewers seem to like it, giving it a 3.95 on a 5-point scale.