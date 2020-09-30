Zac Efron Will Star In ‘Firestarter’ Movie

Zac Efron’s new movie sounds legit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Efron will star in a “Firestarter” adaptation based on the book from Stephen King. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot “follows a young girl with pyrokinetic abilities who is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon,” according to the same THR report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Aug 6, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

I don’t know anything about the book from Stephen King, but I love the plot details provided by THR. Add Efron into the mix, and I think it’s safe to say that I’m all in.

Anything involving government secrets, science fiction, the supernatural and Stephen King is more than good enough for me.

Whether you want to believe it or not, Efron is an elite acting talent. The dude is an absolute star. It’s crazy to think about at times because he was the face of “High School Musical,” but the man just makes hits.

He also can play incredibly dark roles. His Ted Bundy movie was chilling as all hell.

Now, he’s starring in a “Firestarter” adaption from Stephen King. As a betting man, I’d bet that this one is going to be damn good.

There’s no release date yet, but it’s probably going to be a couple years before we get it. That’s okay. As long as it’s awesome, I think fans will be willing to wait. Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.