Alabama Is Favored By 17.5 Over Texas A&M

Oddsmakers expect Alabama to destroy Texas A&M this Saturday.
At the moment, betMGM has the Crimson Tide favored by 17.5 over Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies when they meet Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.
This is honestly hilarious that the Aggies are ranked 13th in America, and they’re more than two touchdown underdogs to Alabama.
I hope this game isn’t even close. I hope like hell the Crimson Tide show up and show out against the Aggies.
Beat them by 100, Coach Saban! Beat them into the turf.
What does it say about Texas A&M that they’re ranked in the top-15, and still aren’t given a snowball’s chance in hell of winning?
It doesn’t say anything good!
I’ll be absolutely shocked if the Aggies are still close in the second half. I’ll be shocked if that turns out to be the case.
I 100% expect the Mac Jones, Nick Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide to run them right off the field.
Tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS to watch all the action go down!