Brooklyn Nets Owner Joseph Tsai Doesn’t ‘Anticipate’ Packed Stadiums ‘Anytime Soon’

Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai doesn’t believe we’ll see packed sports stadiums in the near future.

The NBA moved to a bubble system during the coronavirus pandemic, and fans weren't allowed in. It doesn't sound like many will be allowed once the league leaves the bubble in Orlando at Disney.

According to Darren Rovell, Tsai said Wednesday at the Delivering Alpha conference, “The next season is going to be a little tricky because we don’t anticipate having a lot of fans or having a full … arena anytime soon. The following season…we look for a very nice rebound.”

This is the last thing fans around the country want to hear. Nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to hear that fans are still going to be kept out in 2021.

People want to return to normal. We want to be back in stadiums hammering beers as we cheer for our squads.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has derailed everything.

If basketball stadiums can’t be full, then I’m going to have to guess that means we won’t be seeing packed football stadiums in the near future.

It’s honestly incredibly frustrating that we’re being kept out of games. I understand everyone wants to be safe, but when is enough finally enough?

How long will we be dealing with this for? The reality is that nobody probably knows the answer to that question.

Let’s all hope that we get back to normal sooner than later. We really don’t need this to continue any longer.