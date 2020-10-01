Carolina Panthers Purchase $125,000 Robots To Get Stadium Ready For Fans During Pandemic

Carolina Panthers have purchased a couple of high-tech “germ-zapping robots” to get the stadium and facility ready for fans during the pandemic.

On Sunday, a limited number of fans will finally be allowed to cheer on their team inside the Bank of America stadium when the Panthers host the Arizona Cardinals thanks to two robots from Xenex Disinfection Services that cost $125,000 each, per WBTV in a piece published Thursday.

The robots use "pulsed xenon, a noble gas, to create Full Spectrum, high-intensity UV light that quickly destroys infectious germs," per CNBC.

“Our goal is to make this the safest facility and stadium that it can possibly be and that’s why we chose XENEX,” Eddie Levins, director of security and infectious control officer for the Panthers and stadium shared, per Panthers.com.

“It was clear in our evaluations that XENEX provided the best UV disinfecting solution for us and allowed us to quickly and effectively sanitize our football areas and other areas throughout the stadium,” he added.

According to the report:

The Panthers will allow a limited number of spectators for the first time this season after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said large outdoor venues can have up to 7% capacity due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns. The rule is effective starting Friday.

The robots, which are typically used in hospitals, have been used so far to “disinfect the locker rooms, weight room, rehab areas and offices during camp” and the club has “expanded utilization throughout the building and throughout the stadium,” Levins shared.

“It’s going to look kind of weird, but it does exactly what we need it to do, which is deactivate the virus,” he added.

As the piece noted, other ways the NFL team plans to keep people safe is requiring fans to wear face masks while inside the stadium along with temperature checks.