The College Football Playoff Won’t Expand To 8 Teams For The 2020 Season

The College Football Playoff field will remain at four teams during the 2020 season.

According to ESPN, PAC-12 commissioner Larry Scott proposed expanding the field to eight teams for the 2020 season, but it was shot down by the CFP management committee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For this season, and probably for the seasons in the coming years, the playoff field will stay the way it is at four teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Sep 24, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

The college football playoff field really does need to expand. You can’t really expand it in 2020 because it’s such short notice, but it has to expand.

There’s simply too much money on the table to leave it at four teams. That’s the fact of the matter.

College football is ruled by money, and an expanded playoff means more cash in the pockets of everyone involved.

I’ve argued for eight teams, and I think the format is very simple. You take all the Power 5 champions and have three at-large bids. If a Group of Five team finishes the season undefeated and ranked in the top 15, then they get one of the auto-bids.

This doesn’t need to be complicated. My proposal would be electric and people would love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 30, 2020 at 7:27pm PDT

Expansion is coming, but it’s just not coming today. However, I have no doubt it’s coming.