Donald Glover Confirms He Had Another Child During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Donald Glover, known professionally as Childish Gambino, revealed his wife gave birth to their third child during the coronavirus pandemic.

Glover confirmed he and his wife Michelle White welcomed their son in May in an interview published Wednesday by GQ.

“I was in the hospital bed,” Glover recalled. “My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment.” (RELATED: Donald Glover Joins Andrew Yang As Presidential Campaign Creative Consultant)

“It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father… I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it,” he continued. “It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”

Glover has contemplated having more children, but is actually looking into adoption. White and Glover already share two other sons plus their newborn baby.

“I’ve actually had that thing where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those assets.’ Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids…,” he said. “And we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be nice to get a girl in there.’ So I think all those are great options. But it is hard.”