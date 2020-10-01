The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings Will Come Out November 24

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released near the end of November.

According to ESPN, the first rankings for the playoff will be released November 24. The rankings were originally slated to be released for the first time November 17, but the timeline was bumped back after more conferences decided to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a smart decision by the committee. Seeing as how the Big 10 doesn’t start until October 24 and the PAC-12 doesn’t start until early November, the original date of the 17th was a bit soon.

It made sense when teams were sitting out, but it doesn’t make a ton of sense with teams returning to play.

The right call was made to bump it back a week. It gives teams an extra week to build their resume and show the committee what they have stocked in their arsenals.

By the time November 24 rolls around, Big 10 teams will have already played five games. By that time, we’re going to have a solid idea who the contenders are.

It feels good to have things rolling in the world of college football. For the first time in a long time, it feels like we have some sense of normalcy. I love to see it!