Florida State University Canceled Spring Break Because Of COVID-19

Florida State University announced the cancellation of its spring break for 2021 due to the coronavirus, according to a statement.

“The university has canceled Spring Break in 2021,” FSU Provost and Executive Director for Academic Affairs Sally McRorie said in a statement.

“The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break.” (RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He Is Exploring Possible ‘Student Bill Of Rights’ For Partying)

Out of the 2,072 tests conducted from Sept. 20 until Sept. 26, nearly 50 students and five employees tested positive for the virus, reaching a 2.46% positivity rate, according to Florida State University’s COVID-19 Case Statistics. Out of the nearly 19,426 tests from Aug.2 until Sept. 26, 1,479 tested positive (1,448 students and 31 employees) with an overall 7.61% positivity rate.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in a Sept. 27 Facebook post that they responded to multiple calls pertaining “to large crowds gathering” over the weekend, CNN reported on Tuesday. The police Facebook post said one of the parties had more than 1,000 people with around 700 vehicles, but that most of the gatherings were broken up without any incident.

#BREAKING: Florida State University has decided to cancel Spring Break in 2021, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/U0g1kLq2CF — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) September 30, 2020

FSU Assistant Director in the Office of University Communications Amy Farnum-Patronis directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to the provost’s statement.

