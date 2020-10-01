Floyd Mayweather Says He’ll Fight Conor McGregor Again For $300 Million

Floyd Mayweather is open to fighting Conor McGregor again, but it’ll come at a high price.

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Mayweather said he would fight McGregor again for an "easy $300 million." The legendary boxer won the first match back in 2017.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Has Floyd Mayweather talked to Conor McGregor? “Nah. I don’t like him, at all. At all.” — @FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/45mgHVIoCS — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 30, 2020

We all know the fight game boils down to money. Whether it’s boxing or the UFC, it’s all about the cash. It’s that simple.

If there’s enough money on the table, then people will get into the ring. If the price is right, the fight is on.

If Mayweather can make $300 million, then you best believe that he’ll fight Conor McGregor again. I have no doubt about that at all.

Same goes for McGregor. If he can make $150 million or more for another bout against Mayweather, he’ll do it in a heartbeat.

He’d be stupid not to do it.

I truly believe we haven’t seen the last of McGregor in the boxing ring. I could be wrong, but that man loves money. If the price is right, he’ll fight again, and it very well could be against Mayweather.