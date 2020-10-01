President Donald Trump’s path to reelection runs decidedly through the South, where states are showing signs of a changing party allegiance at the national level and Georgia, which narrowly escaped the grasp of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, is again at a tipping point as polls show a traditionally solid red state turning blue.
How The ‘Growth South’ Might Make The Dem Push To Abolish The Electoral College A Moot Point
Grindstone Media Group/Shutterstock
Adam Barnes Contributor
Font Size: