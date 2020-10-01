Philadelphia Teacher Charged With Having Sex With A Student While His Wife Was Pregnant

Philadelphia police arrested and charged a Germantown Academy teacher after he was accused of having sex with a student while his wife was pregnant.

Cheatle was charged with institutional sexual assault and other related charges, according to an article published Thursday by CBS Philly. Cheatle reportedly entered into a sexual relationship with an 11-grader back in 2014, the outlet reported. The relationship between Cheatle and the student allegedly lasted 18 months.

DA: Former Germantown Academy teacher held relationship with student for over a year https://t.co/qw71cIFWpM — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) October 1, 2020



Cheatle reportedly resigned from his position at Germantown Academy and the school claimed he is “prohibited” from being on campus or communicating with students in a statement, CBS Philly reported. (RELATED: Teaching Aide Accused Of Having Sex With 3 Students, Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child)

“We took immediate action when the facts of the police investigation were brought to our attention,” the statement said. “Mr. Cheatle is not longer employed by Germantown Academy, he is no longer permitted on campus, and he is prohibited from communicating with students and alumni for any reason.”

The criminal complaint contains email exchanges between the teacher and the victim. In one, the victim reportedly claimed hearing Cheatle give the news about his wife’s pregnancy broke her, the outlet reported.

Germantown Academy has been cooperative throughout the investigation, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.