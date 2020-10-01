Hawaii Pauses Football Activities Because Of Coronavirus

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have suspended football practice because of coronavirus.

The program announced late Wednesday afternoon that football activities had been suspended after multiple players tested positive for coronavirus.

All team activities are on pause. Statement from @HawaiiAthletics. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jCXrJkrCpi — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 30, 2020

Well, this certainly isn’t what we want to hear right now. Hawaii plays in the MWC, and they’re slated to start games October 24.

That’s a little more than three weeks away. The last thing Hawaii or any other MWC team needs right now is practice shutting down because of coronavirus.

Time is ticking down as we near the start date.

Luckily, there is still some time left on the clock. That means Hawaii still should be okay as long as they get on top of the situation immediately, which appears to be the case.

Let the sick players heal up, and keep them away from the rest of the team. If Hawaii can do that, then they should be just fine by the time October 24 arrives.