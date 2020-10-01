Hope Hicks Has Coronavirus, Traveled With Trump Wednesday

Hope Hicks, a member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, has tested positive for coronavirus one day after traveling with the president, according to ABC News.

Hicks tested positive after traveling with Trump to Ohio Tuesday on Air Force One and to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday on Marine One, ABC News reported. While she reportedly wore a mask while traveling on Marine One with the president, Hicks was recently close to him without a mask, according to Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

Trump said Thursday night that he and the first lady were tested as a result of Hicks’s positive test and will receive the results either late Thursday night or Friday.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement Thursday night, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Hope Hicks Is Returning To The White House)

He continued: “White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”

However, White House aides worried that Trump is particularly susceptible to infection because of his lack of sleep, Jacobs reported.

Hicks, a former White House communications staffer, rejoined the staff this year as the president’s counselor.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.