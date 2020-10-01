‘I’ve Said It Many Times’: Trump Condemns KKK, White Supremacists, Proud Boys

President Donald Trump condemned white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, and the Proud Boys in a Thursday evening interview.

“I’ve said it many times, let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK, I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys,” Trump told Fox News host Hannity. “I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.”

“He should condemn also Antifa,” Trump added, referring to Biden. “Antifa is a horrible group of people. They kill people, what they do to people, and they are causing insurrection, causing riots.”

“He doesn’t want to do that, but the press doesn’t go after him. And that’s a really bad group of people,” Trump added.

“I condemn them. If I say it 100 times, it won’t be enough because it’s fake news,” the president continued. (RELATED: Trump Reverses On Right-Wing Proud Boys Group, Tells Them To ‘Stand Down’)

WATCH:

His comments come after moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to condemn white supremacists during Tuesday night’s debate.

“I’m willing to do that,” Trump said. “I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.”

The president emphasized that most of the violence he has seen lately has been caused by Antifa, while Biden and Wallace pushed him to condemn white supremacist groups. (RELATED: ‘Sh*t Show’: Fox News’ Chris Wallace Completely Loses Control Of Trump, Biden In First Debate)

“What do you want to call them,” Trump asked. “Give me a name. Give me a name. Who would you like me to condemn?”

When Biden named the Proud Boys, Trump responded: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. Somebody has to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing.”

The president walked back this statement to reporters at the White House Wednesday.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. I mean you’ll have to give me a definition because I don’t know who they are. They have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,” Trump told reporters. “But whoever they are, they have to stand down.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.