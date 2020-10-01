The Lakers Beat The Heat 116-98 In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers easily beat the Miami Heat 116-98 during game one of the NBA Finals.

LeBron James and company had no problem Wednesday night against Jimmy Butler and the Heat in game one of the title series.

You can watch highlights from the game below.

I said the moment the NBA Finals was set that there was pretty much no chance the Heat won the series, and I still hold that belief.

There’s nothing about the Heat that makes me think they can hang with the Lakers. Wednesday night only reinforced that idea.

Say whatever you want about LeBron James off of the court, but there’s no doubt the dude is a freak of nature when it comes to basketball.

LeBron went off for 25 points Wednesday night, and Anthony Davis lit up the Heat to the tune of 34. Whenever those two combine for more than 50, you’re in big trouble as the opposing team.

They had zero problem hitting that mark Wednesday night.

Game two is Friday night at 9:00 EST on ABC. I’ll be shocked if the Lakers aren’t up 2-0 by the time the sun comes up Saturday morning.