Mark Cuban Gives $50,000 To Each LA Deputy Wounded In Compton Attack

Mark Cuban has donated $50,000 to each of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who were wounded in an attack near Compton.

The Dallas Mavericks’ owner confirmed the donation to Fox News in a piece published Thursday, sharing that the donation came as part of his efforts with his Fallen Patriot Fund. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s More Show Than Go’: Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To Texas Reopening)

The fund was originally created to help U.S. military families whose loved ones had been killed or seriously wounded during Operation Iraqi Freedom. To date, more than $5 million in grant money has been given out.

It all comes after the officers were recently wounded while sitting in their patrol car near the Compton metro station when someone came up behind them and shot them both, one in the face and one in the head. (RELATED: ‘We Hope They Die’: Protesters Block Entrance To Emergency Room After Two Cops Shot)

According to the report:

The deputy shooting was captured on surveillance video and shows a person in dark clothes walking up the pathway near Compton’s Blue Line station and approaching the parked patrol car from behind. The person in the video is seen coming closer to the car and then can be seen facing the passenger door of the patrol SUV. Then, just inches from the window, the person is caught on video raising a gun, opening fire, and running back the way he came.

Both officers were rushed to the hospital were they underwent surgery and have since been released. The deputies are expected to make a full recovery.

Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

On Wednesday, Deonte Lee Murray, was arrested and taken into custody. He is facing attempted murder charges in the shooting.