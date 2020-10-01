Mike Tomlin On The Steelers Playing 13 Straight Games: ‘We Do Not Care’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin dropped an epic line Thursday.

The Steelers were supposed to play the Titans this Sunday, but the game will be rescheduled for later in the season because of coronavirus.

That means Pittsburgh will now play 13 straight weeks. Think Mike Tomlin cares? Nope!

According to Ian Rapoport, Mike Tomlin discussed the issue and simply said, “We do not care.”

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, on having to play 13 straight games without a bye due to COVID rescheduling: “We do not care.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2020

That’s the definition of being a football guy. You think Mike Tomlin has time to sit around and whine about the situation he finds himself in?

Absolutely not. Nobody has time to sit around and whine. They have 13 straight games to prepare for over the next few months!

I love this attitude from Tomlin. I couldn’t love it more if I tried. This is the NFL we’re talking about, and we’re playing in the middle of a pandemic.

You better be flexible and ready to adapt. That’s the nature of the beast, and it sounds like Tomlin is ready to role.

Let’s hope like hell he keeps it up because he’s going to need it playing 13 straight games.