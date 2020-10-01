REPORT: Nicki Minaj Welcomes Newborn Baby

Rapper Nicki Minaj reportedly gave birth to a healthy baby Wednesday.

It is not known if the baby is a girl or a boy yet, according to a report published by TMZ. Minaj first announced her pregnancy back in July by posting multiple photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

Minaj revealed she was ready to have a family pretty quickly after tying the knot with husband Kenneth Petty.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” Minaj wrote at the time. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [x] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.” (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Marries Kenneth Petty After Less Than A Year Of Dating)

Minaj has faced criticism over her relationship with Petty in the past due to his criminal record. Petty is a registered sex offender convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1994.

Minaj and Petty got married after less than a year of dating, as previously reported.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet,” Minaj responded to commenters on Instagram. “Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

You know, I’m just glad that they’re both happy . I hope that the baby is healthy and they give her or him a great life. I really don’t doubt that Minaj will give that baby the world.