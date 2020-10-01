Police Arrest Philadelphia Man For Allegedly Breaking Into Fox29 News Studio With A Sledgehammer

Police have arrested a 58-year-old Philadelphia man for allegedly breaking into a FOX29 News studio with a sledgehammer.

The suspect, Ronald Ormsby, allegedly began breaking windows in front of the studio with the sledgehammer around 5:20 AM Thursday morning, according to the FOX29 report. When police arrived, they found a security guard holding Ormsby in a reception area inside the studio.

Security footage provided by FOX29 showed Ormsby allegedly walking into the lobby and throw his sledgehammer into the air. He then picked it up and walked out of view of the camera. Additional video from FOX29 News photographer Mike Greenidge shows Ormsby allegedly banging on the studio door repeatedly with the hammer. Two armed guards then confront him, according to the video.

“We need a cop over here at FOX 29, got a dude breaking into the building,” Greenidge told the dispatcher after calling 911. “It’s getting really serious, security had to pull a gun on him.” (RELATED: Alabama Priest Famous For Attacking Abortion Clinic With A Sledgehammer Dies At 79)

A struggle began when police attempted to detain Ormsby, and one officer used a taser, according to police.

Investigators say that Ormsby was demanding to meet with Mike Jerrick, the anchor of “Good Day Philadelphia,” when he broke into the studio.

“My mother died in a meth lab and I need to talk to Mike Jerrick,” police say Ormsby said, according to a Philly Voice report. According to the FOX29 report, Ormsby yelled “all lives matter,” homophobic slurs, and begged police to shoot him.

A former neighbor of Ormsby told FOX29 that his behavior was often erratic.

“He had issues with all the neighbors come the weekends he was always fighting with his wife,” the neighbor said. “Cops were always here. It was a bad time.”

During their Thursday show, “Good Day Philadelphia,” the hosts addressed the incident and said nobody at the studio was injured, according to the Philly Voice.

Ormsby was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, authorities said.