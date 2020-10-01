Pornhub Traffic Dropped 18.5% During The Presidential Debate, Swing States Saw Massive Traffic Declines

Pornhub’s traffic took a huge hit Tuesday night during the Presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

According to data released by Pornhub, traffic on the website took an 18.5% hit when the debate between President Trump and the Democrat nominee started. After the debate ended, Pornhub saw a slight increase of 5.2%. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The most interesting part of the data to me was the fact some swing states saw monster declines. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Minnesota all saw declines of at least 18.6%. Michigan led the way with 21.1%. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Clearly, swing voters want to be informed and took a break from streaming to learn what the candidates had to say. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I also love how traffic plummeted the moment the debate started and then shot back up again as soon as Trump and Biden were done yelling at each other. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All you degenerates out there know exactly what I’m talking about! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

As I always say, nobody owns the marketing game like porn companies do. They know how to move the needle, and Pornhub does it best with their streaming data.

You can all claim you’re not fascinated by these numbers, but I know you all are! The data is always fascinating to me too.

The fact that swing states saw the biggest declines in traffic is legit laugh-out-loud funny. It’s proof people are at least trying to pay attention.

We have two debates left. I can’t wait to see how they impact Pornhub’s traffic going forward.