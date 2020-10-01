REPORT: 26 NFL Teams Will Be Represented At Trey Lance’s 1 College Football Game This Season

The stands at North Dakota State’s game this weekend against Central Arkansas will reportedly be packed with NFL scouts.

According to Yahoo Sports, 26 NFL teams will be represented at the lone game for NDSU this season in order to watch phenom quarterback Trey Lance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lance is expected to be one of the first players chosen in the 2021 NFL draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Lance (@trey.lance) on Sep 19, 2020 at 4:01pm PDT

This entire situation is wild to me. Trey Lance and the Bison are going to play one game this season! A single game to showcase their talent.

Lance will get one final shot to impress NFL scouts and executives from around the league. After this weekend, he’ll be focused on preparing for the draft.

It’s more or less a one-game audition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Lance (@trey.lance) on Aug 30, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT

Lance is unknown to most NFL fans, but this young man has all the tools to be the real deal. Much like Carson Wentz coming out of NDSU, he’s flying under the radar, but he’s a baller.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch this one game he’s going to play in 2020. The biggest question is what will happen if things don’t work out well.

Will he have tanked his first round NFL draft stock? Probably not, but it’s certainly a risk that he’s taking.

Don’t sleep on Trey Lance, folks. There’s a very real chance that he turns into a very solid NFL passer.