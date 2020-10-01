REPORT: Steelers Vs. Titans Will Broadcast Nationally On CBS After Being Postponed

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans will reportedly be a nationally broadcast game when it’s played.

The game had been scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed after several members of the Titans tested positive for coronavirus.

Now, the whole country will get to watch once it’s played. According to Andrew Marchand, the game will air nationally on CBS at 5:00 EST on Monday or Tuesday at 6:00 EST or 7:00 EST.

The rescheduled Steelers-Titans game is expected to be on national TV on CBS, according to sources. It will be either on Monday at 5 p.m. or Tuesday at 6 or 7 p.m. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 1, 2020

An extra nationally broadcast NFL game? Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for that immediately.

Is it unfortunate the game was postponed because of coronavirus? Yes. Is it awesome that the game will now air nationally for the whole country? Absolutely.

Think about what else is on TV at 5:00 EST on a Monday. There’s literally nothing that jumps off of the page.

You slap a major NFL game onto the schedule, and men around the country will immediately start paying attention. The NFL might come to find that it’s a really good idea.

We’ll see what Roger Goodell decides on, but giving fans an extra game on TV is going to be a hit among the fans. I have no doubt about that.