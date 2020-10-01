Showtime Renews ‘Billions’ For A 6th Season

“Billions” has been renewed for a sixth season on Showtime.

The show’s official Instagram account announced the news Thursday, and it’s great news for fans around the globe. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can check out the announcement below.

This is music to my ears. “Billions” is one of the best shows on TV, and it’s been great ever since the first episode aired.

Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades are two of the greatest characters ever written for TV, and watching them battle and occasionally align is always a ton of fun.

Now, we’re guaranteed to get another season of the hit Showtime show.

Unfortunately, season five hasn’t finished yet, and hasn’t aired a new episode since the seventh one back in June.

Coronavirus royally screwed up the latest season of “Billions.” I was bingeing on my couch waiting for the eighth episode and a message came up announcing that the show was in limbo.

I wasn’t happy to say the least.

At least we’re guaranteed to get another season! That’s a solid reason to crack a smile!