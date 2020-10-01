Snapchat’s Voting Feature Has Helped 1 Million Americans Register

Snapchat has successfully registered one million Americans to vote in November, the company said Wednesday.

Over 50% are first-time voters, and 80% of those registered are under 30, NBC News reported. The platform, especially popular among Gen Z Americans, is one of many apps that have implemented tools to help users participate in the upcoming election, which is expected to shatter turnout records.

Though Snapchat’s total is far smaller than platforms like Facebook, which said in September that it had registered 2.5 million Americans to vote, its disproportionate popularity among young voters could have a greater affect in determining the winner of certain districts and states, according to NBC.

Snapchat has helped register over 1 million of its users to vote via its app https://t.co/q4wph6rPlX — Axios (@axios) October 1, 2020

Young voters tend to be more liberal than older voters, and favor Democratic nominee over Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by an approximate 2-1 margin, polls show.

“There just simply isn’t another tech or media platform that’s been as mindful about reaching young voters with credible information and the tools to get involved in this election as Snapchat,” Peter Hamby, the host of Snapchat’s “Good Luck America,” told NBC.

Snapchat said that more people registered in Texas than any other state, adding that a disproportionately high number of people registered in other critical states including North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Arizona. (RELATED: Polls Are Tightening In Critical States)

All five states show margins of less than five points between the two candidates, according to FiveThirtyEight.

In 2018, 57% of the 450,000 people Snapchat helped register cast a ballot, the company said, according to NBC.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.