Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Solo Artist At Number One For 47 Weeks With ‘Folklore’ Album

Taylor Swift has become the first female solo artist in Billboard history to sit at number one for 47 weeks with her surprise album “Folklore.”

The 30-year-old pop singer this week surpassed the previous record holder, Whitney Houston at 46 cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 list, when her latest album stayed at number one at the top of the list for a seventh non consecutive week, per Billboard magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

As the piece noted, the record is pretty impressive when you consider that the Billboard 200 chart dates back to the 1950s. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

According to another report by the outlet:

Swift’s total weeks at No. 1 now stands at 47, one more than Houston’s tally of 46. Folklore earned 87,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 24 (up 97 percent), according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

To make the point about the historic accomplishment even more, aside from the “Me!” hitmaker and Houston, 22 other acts have topped the chart for 26 weeks or more with their albums.

Most notably that list includes the likes of Adele at 34 weeks, Prince at 35 weeks, Elton John with 39 weeks, Michael Jackson at 51 weeks and Elvis Presley at 67 weeks, just to name a few.

As previously reported, the “Shake If Off” hitmaker‘s latest accomplishments, spanning across her seven albums, puts her close to records set by music giants. The only other act to have at least five albums that each spent that kind of time in the number one spot is The Beatles, per the outlet.