Titans Vs. Steelers Won’t Be Played During Week 4, Will Be Rescheduled Later In The Season

The Titans won’t play the Steelers at all during week four.

The NFL announced Thursday morning that the game is officially off this week, and it’ll be “rescheduled to later this season” after more positive coronavirus tests for the Titans. The initial plan was to play the game Monday or Tuesday after Tennessee suspended in-person activities earlier in the week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

Two main points to make here. First, the dream of Tuesday night NFL football died a very quick death. I think we were all pumped about the idea.

However, that option is now officially off of the table after being briefly considered.

Secondly, and much more importantly, the NFL prepared for the possibility of games being canceled or being pushed significantly back.

The league has spent months and months preparing for this exact situation occurring. Trust me when I say nobody is running around like a chicken with its head cut off.

The league remains operating, strong, functioning and will deal with this situation appropriately.

There’s no need to panic at all, and it’d be foolish to do so. Take a deep breath. It’s one game. Everything will be okay, and the league will keep rolling!