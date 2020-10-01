Politics

Trump Administration Will Reportedly Cut Refugee Admittance By 3,000 For FY 2021, Bringing Yearly Total To New Historic Low

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
The Trump administration reportedly informed Congress it plans to cut total refugee admittance by 3,000 for fiscal year 2021.

The Wednesday night move, first reported by the Associated Press, would reduce the total number of refugees allowed to enter the country to 15,000 next year, the lowest cap ever put on record. The previous low cap, set by President Donald Trump for fiscal year 2020, was 18,000, yet AP reported the country only admitted 10,800 refugees this year after the administration froze the refugee program over coronavirus concerns in March.

“The temporary suspension of resettlement travel programs globally will impact the arrival of refugees in the United States and other countries with refugee resettlement programs,” a State Department official told the Daily Caller News Foundation at the time. “Refugees are subject to the same COVID-19 travel restrictions as other travelers to the United States. The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens.” (RELATED: Trump Administration Suspends Refugee Program During Coronavirus Outbreak)

Trump warned attendees at his rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Wednesday night that former Vice President Joe Biden would increase the total number of refugees allowed into the country every year.

“Another massive issue for Minnesota is the election of Joe Biden’s plan to inundate your state with a historic flood of refugees,” Trump stated. “Congratulations, Minnesota. Congratulations. No.”

Neither the White House nor State Department responded to Daily Caller’s inquiries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.