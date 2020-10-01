Trump Imposter Who Crashed CPAC Was Sacha Baron Cohen Filming For New ‘Borat’ Movie

The protester who crashed the Conservative Political Action Conference(CPAC) dressed as President Donald back in March, turned out to be Sacha Baron Cohen, playing the character “Borat” for his upcoming film.

The trailer, released on Thursday, shows Cohen in a fat suit disguised as Trump interrupting Vice President Mike Pence during his speech at CPAC 2020. The film, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”, is set to release on October 23 via Amazon Prime Video.

WATCH:



The Daily Caller captured Cohen being escorted out of the event by a dozen convention security and secret service. (RELATED: Protester Dressed Like Trump Escorted Out Of Pence’s CPAC Speech)

Trump impersonator escorted out of Pence’s speech at #CPAC2020 after causing a disruption near the podium. pic.twitter.com/P8R2jXPlOl — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) February 27, 2020

“Borat” can also be seen in the trailer carrying a woman in a green dress shouting at the vice president “I brought the girl for you!” In another part of the trailer, Borat stays with a Republican family who doubts the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, arguing Democrats are far worse. (RELATED: Topless Protesters Storm The Stage At Bernie Sanders Rally)

The original “Borat” film, released in 2006, was a blockbuster hit ranking in over $262 million worldwide with a budget of $18,000,000, according to IMDB.