US Brings Back ‘Every American Supporter Of ISIS’ Held By Syrian Democratic Forces: DOJ

The U.S. has repatriated every American citizen that was held by the Syrian Democratic Forces for allegedly supporting ISIS, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Most recently, four defendants were transferred back into American custody, according to the DOJ. Criminal complaints have been filed against the defendants for their alleged support of ISIS and are pending a DOJ investigation.

“With this week’s repatriations, the United States has brought back every American supporter of ISIS known to be held by the Syrian Democratic Forces against whom we have charges,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a DOJ release.

The U.S. has successfully repatriated every American terror defendant previously in SDF custody. That includes @NDTXnews defendant Omer Kuzu who pleaded guilty to terror charges following a 5 year stint serving as a communications operative for #ISIS.https://t.co/1hTu1AETQP — US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox (@USAttyNealyCox) October 1, 2020

The DOJ has worked to keep American citizens from traveling abroad to fight for terror groups including ISIS and will investigate, repatriate and charge those who do, according to Demers. (RELATED: Convicted ISIS Member Resentenced To 30 Years, Says Police Became His ‘Mentors’)

“This was our moral responsibility to the American people and to the people of the countries to which these terrorists traveled,” Demers said. The DOJ has worked with other nations and “will continue to do so for any country that takes responsibility for their citizens who left to take up arms in support of ISIS’s reign of hate and intolerance,” Demers added.

The FBI has aided the DOJ in repatriating American citizens from Iraq and Syria so that they will “face the American justice system,” FBI Executive Assistant Director for National Security John Brown said.

“This announcement should serve as a warning to those who travel, or attempt to travel, to join and fight with ISIS,” Brown said. “We remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent terrorism as well as hold terrorists, and those who provide support to terrorist organizations, accountable for their actions.”

Americans accused of supporting ISIS will reportedly be prosecuted in U.S. courts, State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan Sales said.

