Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Praises Jack Coan’s Continued Development

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst sounds very happy with the development of quarterback Jack Coan.

Coan started every game under center last season for the Badgers, and he played very well for the most part. Now, it sounds like he’s taken another step forward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chryst said the following Wednesday about the senior quarterback, according to Bucky’s 5th Quarter:

His growth, in some areas, is little things but you also think that those can be big. Anticipation or a way to throw a certain ball. There’s always gonna be that work that needs to be done with the other guys… I’ve loved the way he’s approached it. It’s very purposeful. He’s been very consistent about it and I think he has done some things to help himself improve.

As I’ve said for a while, we’re all waiting and hungry to see Graham Mertz get his snaps, but I expect Coan to dominate the QB playing time this season.

Paul Chryst loves experience. In just about any situation, Chryst will choose experience over younger players.

Coan is a seasoned starter, he’s solid and steady and he makes very few mistakes. His ceiling isn’t as high as Mertz, but there’s a premium on his experience.

I’ve always said that if Coan can take another big step forward, then he’s going to be one of the best QBs in America.

While Chryst wasn’t overly specific about his development, it certainly sounds like he has taken another step.

That’s great news for the Badgers and fans of the program.

We’re in for a great 2020 campaign. I can feel it in my bones. October 24 against Illinois can’t get here fast enough.