The XFL Will Return In Spring 2022

The XFL will return in 2022.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who recently purchased the league, announced early Thursday morning that the league will return in spring of 2022. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the chilling announcement video below. It might give you goosebumps!

XFL returns SPRING 2022 ???? As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose. #XFL✊????#Spring2022 pic.twitter.com/jY0VWGj33Y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 1, 2020

Below is a live look at me after seeing this announcement video from the XFL.

I completely gave up on the XFL after it closed up shot this past spring during the coronavirus pandemic. I just accepted the fact that a spring league isn’t destined to work.

Now, I’m 100% back in. After that announcement video from Johnson, I’m not sure how the XFL can fail. I’m back in, boys!

The deal is official closed and “the keys” to the XFL have been handed over. I humbly accept and promise to put my callouses to hard work building our new brand. Congrats to my partners @DanyGarciaCo & #GerryCardinale and our sharp, hungry team. #XFLOwner #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/ctwRlewxxA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 21, 2020

The only thing that makes me convinced that the XFL can succeed during its third attempt is that it was actually working this past spring.

People were buying tickets, watching on TV and there was a ton of great buzz and energy surrounding the XFL.

Then, coronavirus came and ended everything.

Now, it’s up to Johnson and his associates to inject new life and energy into the league. If the video above is a sign of things to come, then I think we’re in for a great time.