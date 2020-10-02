Alabama Man Receives 600-Year Prison Sentence For Child Sex Abuse

An Alabama man was sentenced to 600 years in prison for sexually abusing two children for years, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Matthew Tyler Miller was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler to a life sentence a year after Miller pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting two children under five years old, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Miller’s indictment said that he made the children engage in sexual acts between 2014 and February 2019.

“The crimes for which Miller has admitted guilt are not only disturbing, they are sickening, and his actions robbed these children of their childhood,” FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp Jr. said in a statement. “I am proud of the work of the FBI on this case, and I applaud the sentence handed down today, as Miller will spend the rest of his natural life behind prison bars.”

NEW: We’ve now learned more about the circumstances surrounding Matthew Tyler Miller’s arrest. Investigators say they found evidence that Miller sexually abused two children under the age of five. He could face more charges. @wvua23 https://t.co/wiALYomIJ8 — Chelsea Barton (@ChelseaBarton_) February 18, 2019

“Child predators seek out and victimize those that are the most innocent and vulnerable – children,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in the statement. “The sentences imposed today and yesterday in local child exploitation cases reflect the commitment of law enforcement in this district to prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law those who commit crimes against children.”

An investigation into Miller’s electronics found 102 pornographic images of the children, according to prosecutors. Miller pleaded guilty in 2019 and still faces sodomy charges for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 12, according to court documents, the AP added. (RELATED: FBI Asks Public To Report Child Sexual Abuse During Zoom Meetings Through New Online Questionnaire)