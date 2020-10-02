Amy Coney Barrett Tests Negative For COVID-19

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for the coronavirus, a White House official announced Friday.

“Judge Barrett was with the President last on Saturday when she was nominated,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Daily Caller News Foundation Friday morning. “Judge Barrett is tested daily for COVID-19—she has tested negative. She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands.”

Trump announced that both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus early Friday morning and the president said that both he and his wife have already started their “quarantine process.”

“Tonight, [Melania] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

White House Physician Sean Conley said both Trump and Melania are “doing well.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Democrats Who Have Attacked Amy Coney Barrett For Her Faith)

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch,” Conley said. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.