Former President Barack Obama Extends ‘Best Wishes’ To Trump And Melania: ‘We’re All Americans, And We’re All Human Beings’

Former President Barack Obama sent well wishes to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday, despite being “in the midst of a big political fight.”

“Although we’re in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes to the president of the United States, the first lady,” Obama, speaking during a virtual fundraiser with 2020 Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, stated.

“Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by COVID-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery, and it’s important I think for all of us to remember that even when we’re in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we’re all Americans and we’re all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy.”

Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2020

"Michelle and I want to make sure we acknowledge the president and the first lady at this difficult time."

Following his positive coronavirus test Friday morning, Trump took an experimental dose of Regneron’s antibody cocktail and was transported to Walter Reed Military Medical Center as a “precautionary measure.”

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure things work out,” Trump said in a video he tweeted shortly after arriving at Walter Reed. “The first lady is doing very well, so thank you very much. I appreciate it very much. I will never forget it.”

