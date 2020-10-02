Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner All Test Negative For Coronavirus

Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus, the White House announced Friday morning.

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” FLOTUS communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to press. Both the president and first lady are currently quarantining in the West Wing after they both tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning. (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett To Joe Biden — Here’s Every Politician, Aide And Supporter We Know Trump And Hope Hicks Met With This Week)

Carolina Hurley, an assistant to the president, additionally confirmed Friday morning that presidential advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner both also tested negative Friday morning.

.@IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner were tested again today for COVID-19 and both are negative. — Carolina Hurley (@CLH45) October 2, 2020

The White House has been conducting emergency contact tracing after senior White House aide Hope Hicks developed symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus Thursday morning. Hicks and Trump himself have met and shared rooms with a lengthy list of administration officials, campaign surrogates and other high profile individuals over the past week, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative on Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.