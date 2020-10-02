Bidet Maker TUSHY Announces New Dating App For Poop-Loving People

Bidet maker TUSHY is working to launch a dating app for “fecal aficionados.”

The dating app is expected to work similarly to Bumble and Tinder, according to a press release obtained Friday by the Daily Caller. Founder Miki Agrawal explained users will be able to “upload specifics about their bowel movements, bathroom habits and specifics in regards to their butt/gut health.”

“The demand for human connection has never been higher,” Agrawal said in a press release. “This period of social isolation has made things more difficult for single people to meet and connect with like-minded individuals. In turn, niche dating apps have risen in popularity.” (RELATED: New Dating App Only Matches People That Fall Into A 20-Year Age Gap)

“We’ve seen dating apps for Tesla owners, sea captains, bacon lovers and more pop up recently,” he continued. “Considering how many people are now working from home because of the pandemic – and how much time they are spending in their bathrooms – we figured it would be a good time to announce ‘Cheek2Cheek,’ a dating app for fecal aficionados.”

This is wild. Everyone has their own preferences I guess though. There have been some other niche dating apps pop up during quarantine including one for people who are at least at a 20 year age gap. We live in such a weird time.

The founder of the “Cheek2Cheek” app is even offering to pay $20,000 towards any couple’s wedding as long as they met on the app when it launches. What a deal.