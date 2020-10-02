BYU Will Play Boise State In Football November 7

BYU and Boise State will meet on the football field in November.

The MWC schedule dropped Thursday, and the Cougars and Boise State will still get to play their non-conference matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Cougars announced they’ll travel to BSU November 7 as part of the 10-year agreement between the schools to play.

BYU and Boise State today announced the two schools will play football on Nov. 7, 2020, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The Cougars and the Broncos have met 10 times since 2003, including every year since 2012. Read more➡️ https://t.co/STHci1NdWA#BYUFootball #GoCougs — BYU Cougars PR (@BYUCougarsPR) October 1, 2020

As I’ve said for months and months during the coronavirus pandemic, we need as many great college football games as we can get.

That’s what America is all about. In this country, we win world wars and we play big football games.

BYU has a damn good team this season and Boise State is historically one of the best teams outside of the P5.

When two teams like that meet on the field, it moves the needle for even casual football fans.

Now, college football fans will get another great game to watch this season. We sure have come a long way since August when chaos engulfed the sport!

Props to BYU and Boise State for making sure this game happened! We love to see it!