CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 203 UPDATE: Big 10 Football Is Only 22 Days Away

It’s day 203 of coronavirus isolation, and we’re about three weeks out from Big 10 football starting.

After nearly seven months of the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest day of the year is only 22 days away. That’s right, folks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big 10 football is back October 24, and I can’t wait.

Make no mistake about it. We’re in a war right now against a faceless enemy, and we’re battling in the trenches every single day to win.

In any war, you’re always looking at what you’re fighting for. There are a ton of things that we’re fighting for during the pandemic, but you can slap football right near the top of the list.

If football doesn’t happen, then it’s going to send a shockwave through the American system. We’re simply not built to not have football.

Confidence in this country would plummet if the B1G didn’t play. In August, it looked like all hope was lost.

Then, I led a charge with the rest of the conference to do whatever was necessary in order to make sure we won the battle.

Now, we’re 22 days out. It’s hard to believe that it’s almost here. It’s truly hard to believe.

I already have the fridge stocked, the freezer full of food ready to roll and my schedule is 100% booked for October 24. Unless you’re my dad, don’t even bother trying to get into contact with me because I’m not picking up!

October 24 will be a beautiful day in America. I hope you’re all as excited as I am!