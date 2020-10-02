Here’s How People In D.C. Reacted To News Of President Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Matt Miller took to the streets of Georgetown in Washington, D.C. on Friday to find out what people thought about President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus.

One person’s reaction to the news was, “good, amazing, about to celebrate right now.”

Another individual said “good riddance.” (RELATED: Poll: 40% Of Democrats ‘Happy’ That Trump Has COVID)

Two other young men said that despite political differences, they hoped that he would get better.

“I hope he’s okay. I don’t agree with everything he does, but don’t want anybody to suffer if they don’t have to.”

Trump announced early Friday morning he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the virus. He was transferred to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” after experiencing mild symptoms.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller.

‘This President Will Come Through This Stronger’: Lewandowski On Trump Testing Positive For COVID-19

We Asked DC Who Won The Debate

Trump Won’t Let Red Tapes Stop A COVID Vaccine, Claims CMS Administrator