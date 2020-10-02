Attendees At Trump’s NJ Fundraiser Instructed To Quarantine Hours After President Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Be Contact Traced

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the state is contact tracing everyone who attended President Donald Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser Thursday after the president announced he and First Lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning.

“The contact-tracing process is underway,” Murphy’s statement read. “We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested.”

We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for #COVID19. Find your nearest testing location: https://t.co/JZg9mGpUuV. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 2, 2020

Murphy also wished for a speedy recovery for the president and First Lady. (RELATED: What Happens If Trump Becomes Medically Incapacitated)

Trump traveled to his Bedminster golf club Thursday for a campaign fundraiser, according to northjersey.com.

Trump was in “close contact” with attendees, including supporters, according to The Washington Post.

The New York Times reported that one attendee said the president “appeared lethargic.”

However, comedian and radio host Joe Piscopo, who attended the fundraiser, said the president seemed fine, per northjersey.com.

“We said, ‘How is this guy doing it? Look at the stamina of this guy,'” he said. “I can’t tell you how healthy he looked. I’m sure that this will come and go.”

Another attendee, doctor and Republican donor Rich Roberts said the president had “a lot of spunk in him,” per the same report.

The Republican National Committee said attendees were tested for the virus prior to admittance, passed a temperate check and maintained social distancing, according to NBC New York.

Trump announced early Friday morning he and Melania tested positive after senior staffer Hope Hicks also tested positive. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative.