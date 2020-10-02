EXCLUSIVE: Kathie Lee Gifford Talks New Movie, Memories With Regis Philbin

Kathie Lee Gifford spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about her new movie “Then Came You,” her favorite memories with Regis Philbin and more.

Gifford, who is best known for her role as the co-host of “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee,” recently wrote and starred in the romantic comedy, “Then Came You.”

“It was inspired completely by my co-star and leading man — how magnificent is he — Craig Ferguson,” Gifford said. “We worked together one week at the ‘Today’ show co-hosting when Hoda left for maternity leave. It was the most explosive week of television I had ever done in my life.”

“I was addicted to him because he was so much fun. He was so unpredictable and we thought we were going to get thrown off the air,” she continued.

Following their week co-hosting together, Gifford explained how Ferguson suggested the idea of the two writing a movie together.

“I said okay!” Gifford said, “he got on a plane, went home to California. I went to sleep that night and at 2 o’clock that morning I went, ‘oh my gosh. I know what this movie is supposed to be about.'” (RELATED:Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Suffers From ‘Crippling Loneliness’ After The Death Of Her Husband, Mother)

Gifford discussed more about her new movie, her favorite memories with Regis Philbin and more.

WATCH:

